Sony, Nintendo & Konami Share Prices Take A Shot In The Ribs

Thanks to a wee tumble on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, shares in three of Japan's biggest gaming companies took a fairly sizeable slide yesterday. Sony (and yes, we have to take the company as a whole here) saw their share prices drop 6.6%, Konami's fell 2.7% while Nintendo's also took a hit, seeing a 4.5% decrease. This was mostly due to continuing problems on the US stock market, where all three companies have a lot of their business tied up (particularly Nintendo, who love to dabble in foreign currency). Consider this a public service announcement for those who've rushed out and bought up Nintendo stocks in the past twelve months. Sony, Nintendo see shares slump [GI.biz]