Sony Postpones Japanese PSP Skype Launch

The Japanese launch of Skype for the PSP, originally slated for late-January, has been postponed due to issues with Sony's official microphones. Apparently some of the microphone's components failed to meet Skype's necessary certifications, and rather than launch the service with no official peripherals to accommodate it, Sony have put the entire launch on ice. No new date has been set for the launch, Sony only saying "solutions to enable users to start using Skype features and services on their PSP are being sought for and will be announced in due course". Sucks for Japan! Western users, you're OK, as Sony have told us this "will make no difference to the European and USA launch, which will coincide with the end of January firmware upgrade".