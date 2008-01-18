Sony Responds To December NPD Sales, Seems Pleased

Sony isn't going to let a sales drubbing from the Wii and Xbox 360 this past December get it down. The company did quite alright, by its own accord and thinks the best is yet to come, so says its NPD Group sales response. Sony points out PlayStation total hardware revenue was $US 714 million for the month, which is not pocket change, by any means and a figure that surpasses both Nintendo and Microsoft's hardware revenue.

Guitar Hero games are still selling better on the PlayStation 2, it says, as is Madden. We even get software info for the PlayStation 3 version of Call of Duty 4, which sold 522,000 copies to the Xbox 360's 1.47 million. Hang in there guys! Full statement after this.

PlayStation by the Numbers - December 2007

PlayStation® platforms had a great holiday season, based on NPD December 2007 sales data:

Hardware Momentum (PS3, PS2 and PSP)

* December 2007 was the biggest month for PLAYSTATION®3 (PS3™) since launch, with 798K hardware units sold in December; this represents an increase of 60% over December of last year. With upcoming titles like Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Devil May Cry 4, Burnout Paradise, and HAZE as well as current momentum for Blu-ray, there is a great deal of enthusiasm for the PS3 as we enter the new year.

* PSP® (PlayStation®Portable) continues to experience strong sales momentum with a new sleek design and the availability of entertainment packs. In December, 1.1 million PSP hardware units were sold; this is an 87% increase in sales over the previous month. Also, with our new partnership with Skype™ and great new games around the corner, such as God of War: Chains of Olympus, Patapon and Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, consumer excitement will only continue to grow.

* With a current library of nearly 1,500 games, the PlayStation®2 (PS2) also had an excellent month in December with hardware unit sales reaching 1.1 million units. Also, the PS2 sold more software units than any other console on the market.

* PlayStation total hardware revenue was $US 714 million in December; surpassing the total hardware revenue of Microsoft and Nintendo.

Software Momentum (PS3, PS2 and PSP)

* PS2 Guitar Hero III was the 3rd best-selling game this holiday season across all platforms with 2.7 million units sold from October through December. Also, the PS2 version of Guitar Hero III is the best-selling version since the launch of the title.

* PlayStation total software revenue in December was $822 million, sales nearly doubled compared to last month's sales.

* PlayStation platforms had three software titles in the top ten list across all consoles for the month of December: Guitar Hero III for PS2 sold 800K units, Madden NFL 08 for PS2 sold 655K units and Call of Duty 4 on PS3 sold 522K units.