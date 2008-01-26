Sony Shrinks Blu-ray Laser, Sharks To Follow

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

01_image.jpgSony has to be in a pretty good mood lately. Not only is their Blu-ray format winning the war, but the company has managed to shrink they Blu-ray laser to a size just shy of 3mm thick. What's that mean? The technology is finally small enough for 9.5mm laptop drives (which could lead to a smaller PS3 design), but maybe even more importantly, the lasers are cheaper and easier to produce (whether or not this cost savings was included in Sony's recent $US 400 PS3 manufacturing estimate is unknown). Oh, and for film buffs, the new lasers can read organic dye, allowing current DVD plants to more easily retool for Blu-ray production. All in all, this is nothing but good news for everyone.

