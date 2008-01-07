Sony: Skype Hits PSP Late January

As we reported earlier this week, Skype is coming to the PSP and now Sony has made it official with a press release. The service will be available only to owners of the PSP Slim (sorry old school PSPers) and will have a number of features at your disposal including:
• Free voice calls between Skype users
• Skype contact list management (view existing contacts, add new ones)
• Skype presence (see which friends are online and available to talk)
• SkypeOut(TM) calls to make calls to landlines and mobile phones anywhere in the world (requires the purchase of Skype credit)
• Optional SkypeIn(TM) number that lets users receive calls on Skype from landlines and mobiles anywhere in the world (requires the purchase of Skype credit)
• View and modify Skype settings and account details (including usernamecreation, SkypeOut settings, voicemail settings and call forwarding)
No formal launch date has been announced but users can expect to start using Skype on their PSPs in late January. Make the jump for the full press release.
Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. (SCEI) today announced that it would introduce Skype(TM) features to the new slim and light PSP(R) (PlayStation(R)Portable) handheld entertainment system (PSP-2000
series). More than 246 million members are registered for the use of this communications software, which enables users to communicate with other Skype users around the world over the Internet. Calls between Skype users are free of charge.
By introducing Skype on PSP, the following features and services will be
made available to PSP users (*1) (*2):
PSP users worldwide will be able to start using Skype features and
services through a simple system software update scheduled in late January.
After updating the PSP system software, a Skype icon will be added to the
Network category in the home menu. PSP users who do not yet have a Skype
username can register by clicking the icon and following the instructions.
PSP users who already have a Skype username can immediately sign in by
clicking the Skype icon and entering their username and password.
SCEI will deploy various measures to meet users' demand and vigorously
promote the expansion of the PSP platform as a handheld entertainment system
to enjoy a variety of interactive digital entertainment.
* For more information on Skype, please visit www.skype.com
(*1) To enjoy Skype features on PSP, users will need Memory Stick Duo(TM),
a wireless Internet connection and a Skype-compatible audio input
device.
(*2) In order to receive calls, users must be connected to the Internet
and signed in through the Skype screen on PSP.
