Sony: Skype Hits PSP Late January

As we reported earlier this week, Skype is coming to the PSP and now Sony has made it official with a press release. The service will be available only to owners of the PSP Slim (sorry old school PSPers) and will have a number of features at your disposal including:

• Free voice calls between Skype users

• Skype contact list management (view existing contacts, add new ones)

• Skype presence (see which friends are online and available to talk)

• SkypeOut(TM) calls to make calls to landlines and mobile phones anywhere in the world (requires the purchase of Skype credit)

• Optional SkypeIn(TM) number that lets users receive calls on Skype from landlines and mobiles anywhere in the world (requires the purchase of Skype credit)

• View and modify Skype settings and account details (including usernamecreation, SkypeOut settings, voicemail settings and call forwarding)

No formal launch date has been announced but users can expect to start using Skype on their PSPs in late January. Make the jump for the full press release.