Sony Touts Metal Gear Solid 4 PS3 Exclusivity At CES

Sony may not have much of a gaming presence at CES 2008, but it does feature one title quite prominently: Kojima Productions' Metal Gear Solid 4. Playable on DualShock version of the SIXAXIS, displayed on a massive Bravia television in the heart of Sony's CES booth, MGS4 also comes with a miniature display that not only promotes the PlayStation 3's ability to play games at 1080p, it also points to the next Metal Gear Solid as a PS3 exclusive. That ought to finally settle it, right?