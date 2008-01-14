Sony's Blowing It In Easy Pie Chart Form

Here's the Japanese hardware sales by system/companies during the year's 1996-2007. Just look how Sony had it all! And then blew it. (Nintendo, of course, blew it before that.) Marvel at Nintendo make in-roads between 1999 and 2002. The clip features brief appearances by Sega, Bandai and Microsoft. Aren't pie charts fun?

Note: For those who cannot read Japanese, セガ means "SEGA," バンダイ means "Bandai" and 任天堂 means "Nintendo." Also, "SFC" stands for "Super Famicom," and "WS" is Bandai's handheld console the WonderSwan.

Thanks, Muu!