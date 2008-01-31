Sony's Games Division Profits Up, PS3 Sales Target Down

Good news and bad news for Sony today. The good news? Sony's games division actually made money during the last quarter, following cuts to the PS3's production costs and increased software sales. And they're revising their sales target for the PSP upwards, from 10 million to 13 million. The bad news? They've revised their sales target for the PS3 downwards, from 11 million to 9.5. One step backwards, two steps forward! What is this, Sony, some bizarre Paula Abdul video? Cut it out.

