Soul Calibur IV Hands-On Coming Soon

soulcalibur_iv_event.jpgNamco Bandai is holding a press event in Las Vegas tonight, featuring a "special presentation" and offering hands-on time with Soul Calibur IV. We're still just maxin' and relaxin' at the Wynn's Blush bar, waiting for the event to kick off proper, but will have new details and impressions of the first build of the weapons-based fighter. We've just been promised new trailers and undisclosed developments—which could be that Star Wars news that 1UP broke earlier today. The action is about to kick off, so stay tuned for breaking news.

