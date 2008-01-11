SouthPeak Brings Springtime Pinball Dreams

As a rabid fan of both pinball and sitting down, I tend to keep a sharp eye out for new and exciting combinations of both. SouthPeak Games have just announced Dream Pinball 3D, coming this Spring to the PC, Wii, and Nintendo DS. Promising "most intense visuals and ball physics a pinball game has ever seen", the game will feature six non-licensed table themes and distinctive controls for each of the three versions that you can pretty much figure out for yourself.
"Everyone loves pinball. It is an unusual kind of entertainment in that it bridges hardcore and casual gamers, while translating very well to videogames," said Melanie Mroz, CEO of SouthPeak Games. "We are going to give the medium the respect it deserves."
The respect the medium of pinball deserves involves acts falling outside of the M for mature ratings limit Mel. Why not start by giving the game a less generic name. Sounds like an early 90's shareware title for crying out loud.
Dream Pinball 3D boasts six table themes, several different ball options, multi-ball power-ups and the most intense visuals and ball physics a pinball game has ever seen. The Wii™ version utilizes the Wii Remote™ and motion sensor capability to enhance gameplay. The Nintendo DS™ version includes intuitive touch screen control options and clear 3D graphics. The PC version offers pristine visuals and precise flipper controls with the mouse. With this many options to choose from, Dream Pinball 3D will bring out the pinball wizard in everyone!
It's been out in Germany for well over a year - http://www.dream-pinball.com/en/index.html - so "SouthPeak Games today announced Dream Pinball 3D is coming to PC" is flat-out wrong. It HAS come to PC. Quite a long time ago. It's just that it didn't get a commercial release outside Germany.
It's not a bad pinball game, either, although it's touchy about certain graphics cards.