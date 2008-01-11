The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

SouthPeak Brings Springtime Pinball Dreams

pinballdream.jpgAs a rabid fan of both pinball and sitting down, I tend to keep a sharp eye out for new and exciting combinations of both. SouthPeak Games have just announced Dream Pinball 3D, coming this Spring to the PC, Wii, and Nintendo DS. Promising "most intense visuals and ball physics a pinball game has ever seen", the game will feature six non-licensed table themes and distinctive controls for each of the three versions that you can pretty much figure out for yourself.

"Everyone loves pinball. It is an unusual kind of entertainment in that it bridges hardcore and casual gamers, while translating very well to videogames," said Melanie Mroz, CEO of SouthPeak Games. "We are going to give the medium the respect it deserves."

The respect the medium of pinball deserves involves acts falling outside of the M for mature ratings limit Mel. Why not start by giving the game a less generic name. Sounds like an early 90's shareware title for crying out loud.

Southpeak Games Announces Dream Pinball 3D Cutting Edge Pinball Videogame to Make North American Debut on PC, WiiTM and Nintendo DSTM in Spring 2008

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS - January 9, 2008 - SouthPeak Games today announced Dream Pinball 3D is coming to PC, Wii™ and the Nintendo DS™ in Spring 2008. Developed by veteran studio Topware, this superb pinball simulator creates an authentic pinball experience with refined controls that capitalize on the unique qualities each platform.

"Everyone loves pinball. It is an unusual kind of entertainment in that it bridges hardcore and casual gamers, while translating very well to videogames," said Melanie Mroz, CEO of SouthPeak Games. "We are going to give the medium the respect it deserves."

Dream Pinball 3D boasts six table themes, several different ball options, multi-ball power-ups and the most intense visuals and ball physics a pinball game has ever seen. The Wii™ version utilizes the Wii Remote™ and motion sensor capability to enhance gameplay. The Nintendo DS™ version includes intuitive touch screen control options and clear 3D graphics. The PC version offers pristine visuals and precise flipper controls with the mouse. With this many options to choose from, Dream Pinball 3D will bring out the pinball wizard in everyone!

Comments

  • ozlefty76 @mrlefty

    It's been out in Germany for well over a year - http://www.dream-pinball.com/en/index.html - so "SouthPeak Games today announced Dream Pinball 3D is coming to PC" is flat-out wrong. It HAS come to PC. Quite a long time ago. It's just that it didn't get a commercial release outside Germany.

    It's not a bad pinball game, either, although it's touchy about certain graphics cards.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles