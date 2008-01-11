SouthPeak Brings Springtime Pinball Dreams

As a rabid fan of both pinball and sitting down, I tend to keep a sharp eye out for new and exciting combinations of both. SouthPeak Games have just announced Dream Pinball 3D, coming this Spring to the PC, Wii, and Nintendo DS. Promising "most intense visuals and ball physics a pinball game has ever seen", the game will feature six non-licensed table themes and distinctive controls for each of the three versions that you can pretty much figure out for yourself.

"Everyone loves pinball. It is an unusual kind of entertainment in that it bridges hardcore and casual gamers, while translating very well to videogames," said Melanie Mroz, CEO of SouthPeak Games. "We are going to give the medium the respect it deserves."

The respect the medium of pinball deserves involves acts falling outside of the M for mature ratings limit Mel. Why not start by giving the game a less generic name. Sounds like an early 90's shareware title for crying out loud.