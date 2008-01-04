The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Spector Wanted to Make the Golden Compass Game

subknife.jpg

In a sort-of-aside to a gush about The Golden Compass movie and novel, Warren Spector mentions that he wanted to make the game based on the novels "long before the film came out."

It's just an aside, but it raises some interesting issues, ones I'm not totally prepared to go on and on about, so I'll make this short. I requested a copy of the game because I'm hoping to play through it to see how the game makers dealt with the touchy subject of religion that is very much central to the entire His Dark Matters trilogy. In fact I read the trilogy over the first week of my vacation in Australia, just for that reason. But things were crazy in December and I haven't had a chance to crack the game open. Hopefully, I'll be doing that soonish.

What intrigues me is how exactly Warren Spector would have worked with the subject matter. Judging by his enthusiasm for the trilogy and his obvious knowledge of it, I suspect it could have resulted in a deeply evocative game, the sort of title that may have touched on the issues brought up in the series and, much more importantly, made gamers think about something that makes them quite uneasy. It's really a shame he didn't follow through on his desire... or wasn't allowed to.

The Man Who Hates the World, Part 2 [Warren Spector's Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles