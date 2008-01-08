Split-Screen Racing Without A Split Screen

It'll make sense when you watch the video. Basically, this new tech from Texas Instruments allows two players to play against each other on the one screen, without the need to split the screen. Instead, A variation on 3D glasses tech allows two screens to be super-imposed on top of each other, with each player only able to see their screen. It's just as susceptible to cheating as regular split-screen, but at least it frees up some prime TV real estate. Video's at the link below.

Texas Instruments Tries to Simplify Multiplayer Gaming With DLP DualView Technology, Makes it More Complicated [Gizmodo]