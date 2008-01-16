Spore Coming To Macs In 2008

Mac gaming will become less of a punchline and more of a reality this year, as EA plans to ship the Will Wright-helmed Spore for both Windows and Mac OS X in 2008. That's dependent, of course, on Spore shipping for any platform this year, something that we don't exactly have the highest confidence in. The EA published Spore will come to the Mac platform courtesy of TransGaming Technologies, whose graphics wrapper is reported to make the transition from PC to Mac wicked easy.

EA, who shipped a number of PC games for the Mac last year, plans to have Spore on hand at MacWorld 08, going on right now.

Coming to the Mac in 2008: 'Spore' [News.com]