Square Enix Boss Explains Why He Called The Wii A "Toy"

Yoichi Wada, at left and best known for his ability to stand near fantastic suits of armor, certainly has his own opinions about the Wii and PlayStation 3, the two contenders for console champ in the nation of Japan. He was recently quoted as saying the Wii is a "toy," a negative connotation for some, but for the adult-toddlers at Kotaku, it's still something to covet. He didn't necessarily mean it in a bad way, Wada says, merely that the interpretation was "coarse."

He explains, "Nintendo seems to place a great emphasis on Wii Sports and Fit rather than Zelda, a role-playing game. In my opinion, if they expose the functions in this way, they are making the Wii look like a toy." Don't worry, Nintendo fans, he has similarly tough love for the PS3 and Sony's inability to market it to a broader base. The man also thinks the PS3's price is "quite low as it is," so we're not sure what to think.

Still, I think what Wada is trying to say is that the challenges of appealing to consumers now is harder than it's ever been, that companies should take note to appeal to wider demographics. Or maybe he's just saying everyone should buy more Dragon Quest remakes.

Hard to tell.

