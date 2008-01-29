SSBB Bug Confirmed?

Earlier, we brought news of a minor Super Smash Bros. Brawl bug. The screen goes black and displays an error message that the game cannot be booted. However, the bug doesn't actually effect the game and can be ignored. Another retail-minded site Game no Urabanashi confirms this rumour, point out that the error message occurs when the game is first started up. Game no Urabanashi doesn't see the bug as a huge problem, but does point out that it could be an issue if not all customers are aware of it. The Nintendo flier that stores will apparently be giving out has popped up online. This looks like pretty good confirmation, but we're still going to call this a rumour until we're able to verify for ourselves when SSBB drops this Thursday in Japan.

For a game that's been delayed repeatedly, this seems, well, pretty shitty. If this is true, why is Nintendo, known for its impeccable quality, willing to ship its biggest title with a bug? Then again, Paper Mario had a bug and the DS Lite had hinge cracks, so. One thing you can bet, Nintendo would've never shipped Wii Fit with a bug. No way in hell.

SSBB Bug [Game no Urabanashi Thanks, Muu!]