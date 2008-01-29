The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

SSBB Bug Confirmed?

10045988053.jpg Earlier, we brought news of a minor Super Smash Bros. Brawl bug. The screen goes black and displays an error message that the game cannot be booted. However, the bug doesn't actually effect the game and can be ignored. Another retail-minded site Game no Urabanashi confirms this rumour, point out that the error message occurs when the game is first started up. Game no Urabanashi doesn't see the bug as a huge problem, but does point out that it could be an issue if not all customers are aware of it. The Nintendo flier that stores will apparently be giving out has popped up online. This looks like pretty good confirmation, but we're still going to call this a rumour until we're able to verify for ourselves when SSBB drops this Thursday in Japan.

For a game that's been delayed repeatedly, this seems, well, pretty shitty. If this is true, why is Nintendo, known for its impeccable quality, willing to ship its biggest title with a bug? Then again, Paper Mario had a bug and the DS Lite had hinge cracks, so. One thing you can bet, Nintendo would've never shipped Wii Fit with a bug. No way in hell.
SSBB Bug [Game no Urabanashi Thanks, Muu!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles