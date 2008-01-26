The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

SSBB Select Screen Reveals New Challengers?

ssbbroster.jpg GameTrailers has posted a new video from Nintendo's upcoming Super Smash Bros. Brawl, which includes the character select screen from the Japanese version of the game. In it, we can clearly see some previously unannounced brawlers, a list of which Kotakuite Tylor was cordial enough to include along with this screenshot from the video. Here's what Tylor sees:

Midna from Twilight Princess Ganandorf from Wind Waker Young Link from Wind Waker Baby Bowser King K. Rool from Donkey Kong series Wolf O'Donnell (Star Wolf) from Star Fox series Kristal from Star Fox series Ashley from WarioWare Smooth Moves Lucario from Pokemon Diamond/Pearl Black Shadow from F-Zero series

See anyone else you recognise? These old eyes aren't what they used to be, so feel free to put names to faces in the comments section.

Update: There's a good possibility the screen is fake, but it's still fun to speculate. We'll know for sure next week!

Challenger Approaching Pt. 2 [GameTrailers.com - Thanks Tylor!]

Comments

  • Whacka Guest

    I can't see Zero Suit Samus there so they've either made her become a part of Samus (because of the beam that blows off all her armor) or this screenshot is a fake, I could be wrong though.

    The picture of young link is pretty suspicious too.

    0
  • Echidnite Guest

    WIND WAKER LINK! Please, oh God, please be real!

    0
  • rob Guest

    this is such garbage, it's obviously fake so i dont get y any1 is posting this and saying its real

    0
  • sippy Guest

    i wish this is real i was dieing to get bowser junier

    0

