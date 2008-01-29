SSBB Shipping With Showstopper Bug?

Japanese game site ORE-N0-WEB 3rd floats the rumor that Super Smash Bros. Brawl is shipping with a showstopping bug. Before we dive in, a bit about that site: It's run by someone who claims to be a gaming insider (perhaps a game shop owner). The site mentions that Japanese retailers are getting notices that SSBB is shipping with a minor bug that displays an error message that the game cannot be booted. This bug is triggered by a SSBB software update. This bug doesn't actually affect the game, which can still be played normally if the bug is ignored. ORE-NO-WEB 3rd stated that such a bug might frighten many customers — even if they are given notice regarding it. This bug wasn't mentioned on the 2ch game store clerk's thread, so it could very well be bogus. Stay tuned!

[ORE-NO-WEB3rd Thanks, Muu!]