SSBB Shipping With Showstopper Bug?

ssbb_qanda_840486.jpg Japanese game site ORE-N0-WEB 3rd floats the rumor that Super Smash Bros. Brawl is shipping with a showstopping bug. Before we dive in, a bit about that site: It's run by someone who claims to be a gaming insider (perhaps a game shop owner). The site mentions that Japanese retailers are getting notices that SSBB is shipping with a minor bug that displays an error message that the game cannot be booted. This bug is triggered by a SSBB software update. This bug doesn't actually affect the game, which can still be played normally if the bug is ignored. ORE-NO-WEB 3rd stated that such a bug might frighten many customers — even if they are given notice regarding it. This bug wasn't mentioned on the 2ch game store clerk's thread, so it could very well be bogus. Stay tuned!
Bug Bros. Brawl [ORE-NO-WEB3rd Thanks, Muu!]

