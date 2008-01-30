Starcraft 2 Screens

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

sc2header.jpg Blizzard released two new screens for Starcraft 2 today. While neither show your traditional top-down RTS gameplay, they do show off the game's adventure-styled hub setting. And how gorgeous it's looking. They also give us a close-up of one of the game's leading characters, rebel fighter Jim Raynor, who looks like he could do with more sleep. And less of the ol' Vat 69.

