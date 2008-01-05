Stargate Worlds Debut Trailer Airs Tonight

Stargate fans who managed to find some small sliver of something reminiscent of the excellent SG-1 series in Stargate Atlantis (not me) are in for a treat this evening, as the first trailer for the upcoming MMO Stargate Worlds airs tonight with the mid-season premier of said show. Currently in development at Cheyenne Mountain Entertainment, Stargate World promises an evolving galaxy filled with strange and exotic cultures you can shoot at.

"Stargate Worlds is about instant adventure in an epic, evolving universe," said Stargate Worlds studio head Dan Elggren. "That's what fans and gamers are going to see in this trailer."

After giving you some time to recover from the clip, on January 18th the Unlock The Gate sweepstakes begins, which will feature special codes given out during Atlantis every Friday that give fans a chance to have their name or likeness incorporated into the game. Look for the trailer tonight on SciFi at 10PM Eastern.

Stargate Worlds MMORPG Sneak Peek Coming With Stargate Atlantis Mid-Season Premiere

MESA, Arizona -Dec. 22 2007 - Cheyenne Mountain Entertainment (CME) will give fans a sneak peek of its debut massively multiplayer online role playing game (MMORPG) - titled Stargate Worlds® - when the first trailer debuts Jan. 4, 2008, with the mid-season premiere of Stargate AtlantisTM on the SciFi Channel.

Stargate Atlantis returns on Jan. 4 at 10/9 p.m. EST/CST.

Starting Jan. 18, 2008, viewers can enter for a chance to win an opportunity to have their name or likeness incorporated into Stargate Worlds in the Unlock the Gate Sweepstakes.* Viewers are invited to watch Stargate Atlantis each Friday starting on Jan. 18, 2008 at 10/9c on SciFi to retrieve a unique code to enter the sweepstakes.

"We have spent years looking for a quality gaming partner to extend the Stargate franchise beyond television and DVDs," said Travis J. Rutherford, executive vice president, MGM Consumer Products and Location Based Entertainment. "This trailer is an exciting preview of that extension, and we are proud to have the opportunity to debut it as part of the Stargate Atlantis return. Our fans will jump at the chance to have their likeness incorporated in the MMORPG and become a part of Stargate history."

Based on Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer's (MGM) Stargate franchise, Stargate Worlds features tactical modern combat vs. science-fiction weapons and instant travel across the galaxy in a story-driven MMORPG.

"The trailer will give gamers and fans a glimpse at what they can expect to find in Stargate Worlds," said Rod Nakamoto, senior vice president of product development, Cheyenne Mountain Entertainment. "It's a mix of old and new elements that hint at the direction we are taking the franchise."

In Stargate Worlds, gamers will explore new worlds and encounter ancient, alien cultures across an evolving galaxy. While staying true to the spirit of the Stargate franchise to which its fans have become familiar, Stargate Worlds will also introduce new worlds, characters and action to the Stargate universe that are far beyond the scale that can be shown on television.

Stargate Worlds is based on Stargate SG-1 and the show's spin off Stargate Atlantis. Stargate SG-1 is the longest-running science fiction series in US television history, airing 213 episodes over 10 years.