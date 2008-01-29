Steampunk Space Invaders Tee Ready To Invade Your Closet

The Space Invaders inspired design that we posted about late last year has become an official Threadless item, ready to be snapped up by t-shirt fans with an extra $15 (or $US 17, for the ladies) in their pockets. Putting me in poppy orange is like putting me in madras, so I'll be passing, but retro fans with an eye for steampunk may find it suitable enough. Everyone else seemed to like it at the time, so a link to the online haberdasher is provided below.

Interloper From Beyond The Heavens [Threadless]