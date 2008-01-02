The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Steve Purcell Talks Sam & Max

purcell.jpgACG had a little chat with Steve Purcell, creator of Sam & Max. They cover a lot of ground, from comics to TV to his work with Lucasarts and Telltale, but perhaps the most interesting is what he's got to say about the canned Sam & Max 2.

That game was probably between two thirds and three quarters done. I never had a chance to get upset because the fan backlash was so immediate and intense. As far as LucasArts current path, it seems that adventure games are just not part of their plan. It's a new company with a different direction from their roots but I guess it's working for them.

You could easily say it's not been working for them, considering their market share now compared to, oh, 1995, but whatever. The real tragedy is that, at ¾ done, somewhere there is playable, no doubt enjoyable code from Sam & Max Freelance Police.
Steve Purcell [Adventure Classic Gaming, via Blues News][Image: Telltale]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles