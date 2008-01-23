Still Alive In Japanese Sung By Computer

A Japanese friend of mine on Second Life (currently an employee of Unicorn Sexxings R' Us) pointed me towards this video she uploaded of Portal's "digging itself inside your brain to live" ending theme "Still Alive", translated into Japanese and completely computer generated, voice and all. It's amazing the sorts of things you run across while shopping for fake clothes with arguably real money while chatting with a girl dressed up as an anthropomorphic horse, isn't it?

Caek is Delishas [S.K.Y.]