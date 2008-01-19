Stop PS3 Danger Dust!

Dust is a problem. A big, big problem. Well, it is for my PS3. Those dust particles cannot be good when they get sucked up in the consle's air vents. But, I can't even seem to keep it dust free! Peripheral maker Hori has a solution: Dust Guard Kit 3. Guarding all four air vents, it includes a filter that prevents dust and things like cigarette smoke from entering the PS3. There are also covers for open ports, too! Sounds just like what the dust doctor ordered.

