Stop PS3 Danger Dust!

Dust is a problem. A big, big problem. Well, it is for my PS3. Those dust particles cannot be good when they get sucked up in the consle's air vents. But, I can't even seem to keep it dust free! Peripheral maker Hori has a solution: Dust Guard Kit 3. Guarding all four air vents, it includes a filter that prevents dust and things like cigarette smoke from entering the PS3. There are also covers for open ports, too! Sounds just like what the dust doctor ordered.
Dust Guard Kit 3 [Hori Thanks, moogoat!]
