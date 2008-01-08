STP, Iron Maiden, Hives Hit Rock Band DLC This Week

This week's Rock Band downloadable content will include songs from Iron Maiden, Hives, Stone Temple Pilots. Well, the Iron Maiden one is a cover, but it is Number of the Beast so I'm psyched.
"Number of the Beast" made famous by Iron Maiden (cover) "Die, All Right!" by the Hives "Interstate Love Song" by Stone Temple Pilots
Each song will set you back $US 2.
New DLC week of 1/08/08 [Rock Band]
