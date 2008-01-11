Well the Stranglehold map pack announced last month is out on Xbox Live, with the PlayStation 3 version sure to follow shortly thereafter. As promised, it contains 10 new multiplayer maps, 21 new characters, and 10 new achievements for an additional 250 points to your gamerscore. All this for 1200 Microsoft points - $US 15 in real money - and I am currently trying to figure out if it's worth it. It pretty much works out to $US 1.50 a map, which doesn't sound like too much, but in one big chunk that costs a quarter of the game's retail price? I'm going to be struggling with this for days before I finally cave and put the money down. If I know I am going to buy it anyway, why wait you ask? It's all about the journey my friend. Thanks to Billkwando for the heads up!
Stranglehold Map Pack Live, Pricey
