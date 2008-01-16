Stranglehold Ad Banned In Britain



A commercial for Stranglehold has been banned in the UK following viewer complaints over its content. Why? Seems the voice-over suggests that it's "honourable to seek revenge and that violence was an acceptable solution to a situation". It also, according to the country's Advertising Standards Authority, violates British advertising rules that cover violence and cruelty, as well as health and safety. An ASA spokesman:

We considered the ad was likely to be seen as encouraging and condoning violence. Because the issues raised by the ad could not be addressed with a timing restriction, we considered the only solution was to withdraw the ad from transmission completely.

And...this couldn't have been sorted out before it was cleared to go to air?

