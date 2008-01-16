The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Stranglehold Ad Banned In Britain


A commercial for Stranglehold has been banned in the UK following viewer complaints over its content. Why? Seems the voice-over suggests that it's "honourable to seek revenge and that violence was an acceptable solution to a situation". It also, according to the country's Advertising Standards Authority, violates British advertising rules that cover violence and cruelty, as well as health and safety. An ASA spokesman:

We considered the ad was likely to be seen as encouraging and condoning violence. Because the issues raised by the ad could not be addressed with a timing restriction, we considered the only solution was to withdraw the ad from transmission completely.

And...this couldn't have been sorted out before it was cleared to go to air?
Watchdog puts stranglehold on ad for violent computer game [The Guardian, via Evil Avatar]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles