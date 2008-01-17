Stranglehold Commercial Gets Banhammer In UK

No one ever said John Woo was all butterflies and unicorns, but it's still surprising that Midway's recent Stranglehold commercial has been banned for air by the the UK's Advertising Standards Authority after viewer complaints. The ASA officially states:

We considered the ad was likely to be seen as encouraging and condoning violence...The ad must not be broadcast again in its current form.

While we haven't seen the particular ad in question, we're guessing that POV shots into thug crotches had something to do with the decision.

Midway rapped for violent Stranglehold ad [gamesindustry]