Stream Your Mac Stuff To Your PS3

macps3.jpgHey there PS3-owning Mac users! Come on in from the file-sharing cold and make yourself comfortable. Thanks to NullRiver, who have already got Macs and 360s talking, your Mac will soon be able to stream your music and movies to your PS3. And not just stream, but do nifty things like show your iTunes album art and stream an iPhoto slideshow to your shiny big HDTV. Download link's below if you're at all interested.
