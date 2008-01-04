Street Fighter IV - Balancing The Gameplay

If you're the type of fighting game player who just waggles the stick and mashes the buttons, hoping to god that the person you are playing against is doing the same thing so you'll at least have an element of chance on your side, then this video is not for you. You can go and take a look at the 2D versus 3D video Crecente posted yesterday, or maybe just the quick snippet of gameplay footage from the end of December. This video is about gameplay balancing...the mechanics you master to set yourself apart from the crowd. See the 1UP crew discuss the technical details of Street Fighter IV with producer Yoshinori Ono, and learn about the new revenge system, that promises to give even the most badly beaten competitor a chance to make a comeback, or why they decided not to include the parry system from 3rd Strike.