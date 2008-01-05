Street Fighter IV Looking At DS And Beyond

With all of our sneak peeking at Street Fighter IV, a lot of us have been ignoring the issue of future potential platforms, instead allowing our jaws to drop at the superb balance of 2D fighting and 3D renders from the arcade footage. In this clip, we find out that Capcom is considering SFIV for every platform under the sun. Producer Yoshinori Ono casually mentions arcade machines, PC, PS2 and DS while clarifying that, yes, SFIV will be going multi-platform in a big way.

