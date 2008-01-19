The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Street Fighter IV, Playable Soon

3253.jpgStreet Fighter IV isn't just ready for sexy, 2D meets 3D videos, but for real gamers to actually play. Project Manager Natsuki Shiozawa announced on his blog that SFIV will be playable (at some level) at the AOU 2008 Amusement Expo this February in Japan's Makuhari Messe. You know Makuhari Messe as the home of TGS, and there's little doubt that after the media day on Feb 15, fans will stand in crazy-absurd lines for a little Shoryuken action.

As for me, stuck in the cold, lonely Midwest, dreading the release of SFIV after getting pwnd in SFII by Gizmodo's Jason Chen last week. All these years I thought that Chun Li was invincible.
Street Fighter IV Going Playable [ign]

Comments

  • stoltobot Guest

    I saw Slayer at Makahari Messe. Hooray for me!!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles