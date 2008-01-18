Street Fighter Online Toys Not So Very Ugly

Sure, that computer Street Fighter Online Mouse Generation game is fugly, but these toys the game is based on look nice! This line of Kaiyodo's Revoltech action figs has been announced and is in the planning stages — beyond that, we don't know much. Well, other than that they look cool as toys and like shit as a game.
New SF Toys [Revoltech Express via Heisei Democracy]
