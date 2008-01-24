Street Fighter Playable Next Month

Next month, Street Fighter IV will be playable. Capcom has confirmed that the upcoming fighter will be on display at the AOU 2008 Amusement Expo in Japan. Capcom will also have fate/unlimited codes and Sengoku BASARA X (Cross) on display as well. Being at the same show as SFIV's playable demo debut is like arcade gaming's equivalent of going on stage after the Beatles.
Street Fighter IV [Famitsu]
