The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Stuntman, Juiced Cut Loose From THQ

It would appear that THQ has had its fill of Juiced and Stuntman, as the company announced today that it had decided "not to pursue" the pair of intellectual properties. Both driving games, one of which was acquired from then bankrupt Acclaim, the other from Atari, were part of a $US 27 million hit the publisher was expected to take as part of "quality initiatives". That charge also includes the nixing of other titles, some announced, some unannounced.

The latest Stuntman in the series, known as Stuntman: Ignition was singled out as one of the company's underperforming releases of 2007, alongside Ratatouille and Conan. Rest in peace, Stuntman and Juiced. We hardly knew ye (as we didn't play your games much).

THQ Updates Fiscal 2008 Outlook [THQ]

Comments

  • muhiko Guest

    Blade of darkness

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles