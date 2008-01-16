Suda Keen On More No More Heroes

Last time I caught up with Goichi Suda, dude was pumped about the impending release of No More Heroes. He also said that he and Grasshopper Studios were at work on an Xbox 360 game, which we still know absolutely nothing about. But after that? More No More Heroes, of course:

I'm really willing to make a sequel version - and right now I'm asking if it can be made...I think No More Heroes is a great game, there's no other action game like it for the Wii. If it was a band, it would be really energetic, like the Arctic Monkeys.

Um...OK! While the game's done quite poorly in Japan, and we've yet to get our hands on a finished copy, if you're interested the latest issue of Edge gave it 9/10, so maybe he's onto something.

