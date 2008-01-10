Super Mario Galaxy Has Bigger Super Balls

It's easy to become jaded. What, with all the Mario capsule crap that populates Japanese capsule machines. But these Super Mario Galaxy super balls are cool, because super balls are always cool. There are eight different ones (including a bee suit mushroom!), each with a diameter of 1.77 inches. For those with rulers, that's slightly larger than the super balls sold in North America. That doesn't makes these SMG super balls a little awesomer, but a lotta awesomer.

Order a Set [Via Go Nintendo]