Super PlayStation Store Update HD

The latest additions to the North American PlayStation Store are numerous this week, including an update to PlayStation 3 downloadable favorite Super Stardust HD. The update adds rumble support for the DualShock 3 and adds custom soundtrack support, among other visual changes. A new demo has also been added for those who haven't been fortunate enough to enjoy this awesome shooter. The weekly Rock Band track updates and Need For Speed ProStreet cheats for the lazy help round out the update.
Games
Super Stardust HD demo (free) - buy this game!
Kane & Lynch: Dead Men demo (free) - umm...
Crash Bandicoot 2 ($US 5.99) - the PSOne classic
Expansions and Add-Ons
Rock Band ($US 1.99 each) - "Number of the Beast" by Iron Maiden, "Interstate Love Song" by Stone Temple Pilots, "Die, All Right!" by the Hives
Folklore Add-On #3 "The Alchemist Pack"" ($US 3.99)
Folklore Add-On #4 ""The Origin of Belgae"" ($US 3.99)
Folklore Add-on Bundle 2 ($US 5.99)
Need For Speed ProStreet unlockables ($US 2.99 each) - drive the McLaren F1 or Bugatti Veyron without all the "work"
Game Videos
Burnout Paradise Guns 'N' Roses Network trailer
Movie Trailers
Spiderwick Chronicles
First Sunday
Wallpapers and Themes
PAIN Jarvis Theme
PAIN The Dude Theme
