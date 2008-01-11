The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Super PlayStation Store Update HD

psn_thursday_banner.jpgThe latest additions to the North American PlayStation Store are numerous this week, including an update to PlayStation 3 downloadable favorite Super Stardust HD. The update adds rumble support for the DualShock 3 and adds custom soundtrack support, among other visual changes. A new demo has also been added for those who haven't been fortunate enough to enjoy this awesome shooter. The weekly Rock Band track updates and Need For Speed ProStreet cheats for the lazy help round out the update.

For the full list, keep on clicking.

Games
Super Stardust HD demo (free) - buy this game!
Kane & Lynch: Dead Men demo (free) - umm...
Crash Bandicoot 2 ($US 5.99) - the PSOne classic

Expansions and Add-Ons
Rock Band ($US 1.99 each) - "Number of the Beast" by Iron Maiden, "Interstate Love Song" by Stone Temple Pilots, "Die, All Right!" by the Hives

Folklore Add-On #3 "The Alchemist Pack"" ($US 3.99)
Folklore Add-On #4 ""The Origin of Belgae"" ($US 3.99)
Folklore Add-on Bundle 2 ($US 5.99)

Need For Speed ProStreet unlockables ($US 2.99 each) - drive the McLaren F1 or Bugatti Veyron without all the "work"

Game Videos
Burnout Paradise Guns 'N' Roses Network trailer

Movie Trailers
Spiderwick Chronicles
First Sunday

Wallpapers and Themes
PAIN Jarvis Theme
PAIN The Dude Theme

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles