Bad news, friends. The highly anticipated (by me) DS reimagination of the NES classic Super Dodgeball has been delayed in Japan. The good news is that we hadn't marked our calendars and it's coming out soonish anyway on March 19th. Are any digital dodgeball fans going to brave the import? I might. But then again, if there's another level like Kenya I might just say fuck it altogether...I'm getting too old for levels without power-ups. Super Dodgeball Brawlers Delayed [TVgame via GoNintendo]
Super Dodgeball Brawlers Re-Dated
