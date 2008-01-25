The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Super Mario Figurines, Brought To You By Kmart

dreamcoat_1.jpgIf you can find the time to duck into your local Kmart, or perhaps even walk into it, you'll be in an excellent position to pick up one or more of these licensed vinyl Super Mario Bros. figurines.

According to the press release that Nick over at Gizmodo AU sent through, each figurine will set you back $6.99, or you can pick up the limited edition collector tins for $14.99 each.

The tins come in three combinations: Mario and Bob-omb (a photo of which is available after the jump); Luigi and Paragoomba; and Yoshi and Bullet Bill.

Apparently production is "strictly limited" so there's only so many of these figurines to go round. If you're a big fan, you'd best get a move on.dreamcoat_2.jpg

[Thanks Nick!]

Comments

  • Bornwithabeard @Dan M.

    goddammit, I just got back from K-Mart a few minutes ago, and the one place i DIDN'T go was the toy section.

    0
  • mrwaffle @Mr Waffle

    No Koopatrooper = no love from me. Well, maybe the Luigi one. Maybe.

    0
  • The Wiz Guest

    When is series 2 set to be released in Aus? Im so keen on these.

    0
  • Katie Guest

    I just got series 1 and 2 from www.toy-store.com.au cant wait till they arive!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles