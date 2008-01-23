Super Secret Super Smash Bros. Brawl Developer Revealed

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

ssbb_game_arts.jpgSure, apologies are appreciated when it comes to Super Smash Bros. Brawl shipping even later in North America than promised (twice!). However, the juicy, meaty portion of Nintendo prez Satoru Iwata's interview with the game's producer Masahiro Sakurai is the ultimate reveal of the team responsible for the Wii brawler. It's not HAL Laboratory, obviously, and Sora Ltd. weren't officially involved. Game Arts, of all folks, is the developer responsible. Didn't see that one coming.

You may (or may not) remember Game Arts from its development on the Lunar and Grandia series, both quite aged, both essentially the opposite of a lightning fast, multiplayer fighting game. Why the secrecy? It couldn't have anything to do with the overreaction found on the internet. Could it? Nah. The full interview, if you missed it before, is worth the read.

Iwata Asks: Super Smash Bros. Brawl [Wii.com]

