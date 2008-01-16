Super Smash Bros Brawl Gets GDC Premortem

Game Developer Conference Director Jamil Moledina updated his GDC08 blog today with a trifecta of Nintendo-related talks for the show, set to hit next month.

Top of the list, for me at least, was news that very recently delayed Nintendo super title, Super Smash Bros. Brawl will be getting a public postmortem at the hands of developer Masahiro Sakirai. The developer will talk about bringing online to the fighter and how he and his team adapted it to play on the Wii. I hope he'll also detail how exactly he's doing a postmortem on a game that hasn't yet launched. I suspect there was a lot of screaming... and blood involved.

Hit the jump for details on what the team behind the Wii Fit and the Wii Menu will be talking about. Sounds like it's going to be another great show.

Takao Sawano, the project lead for Wii Fit and it's balance board, will be discussing the "philosophical and cultural ideas as well as the practical challenges" behind bringing the unique title to the Wii.

Takashi Aoyama will be walking his audience through all of the pitfalls and inner machinations behind the Wii Menu, which includes a large chunk of the Wii interface. It sounds like he will also be talking quite a bit about WiiWare.

Director's Cut: The Return of Nintendo [GDC 08]