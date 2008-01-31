Yes, that is my green carpeting, and yes, that is a copy of Super Smash Bros. Brawl Check back through the night for impressions!
Super Smash Bros. Brawl In The House
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
mind posting videos up of some of the less seen characters? (ie: olimar+pikimin, sheik, marth, R.O.B, wolf, falco, lucario, ganondorf and toonlink? and video with some (if not all) there attacks?) please and thankyou?