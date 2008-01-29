Super Smash Bros. Brawl Intro Sneaks Out With Spoilers

The Japanese version of Super Smash Bros. Brawl's intro movie has made its way online, a clip sure to induce tears of joy and fanboy frothing. It might also contain one or two minor spoilers, as one potential character return is revealed, as is a heretofore undiscussed stage. Megaton surprises they are not, but for those hoping to remain Brawl virginal, a "move along" is suggested. Still, I would think that the teaming up of Pikachu and Samus as shown in the trailer will make have hearts aflutter.