Super Smash Bros. Brawl Leaks Turn To Flood

As Super Smash Bros. Brawl die-hards are likely well aware, a bevy of spoiler-filled images have crept out onto the internet over the past 24 hours, revealing nearly the entirety of the Wii game's fighting roster and stages. Fan favorites and a few surprises have returned in the third Super Smash Bros. release, all of which we'll be talking about in this post. In the interest of not "spoiling" the experience for those who want to go in fresh, completely unaware of what unlockable characters and bosses will appear, look away now. It's about to turn into a spoiler frenzy.

The list of confirmed additions to the Super Smash Bros. Brawl fighting line-up starts after the jump. This is your last warning, spoiler freaks. Beyond here be plot dragons!

Given that we already learned that Ness, Lucario and Marth would be appearing in the roster through previous leaks, let's look at who's back and who's appearing for the first time.

NEW CHALLENGERS

Luigi



Captain Falcon



Mr. Game & Watch



R.O.B. (aka Robot)



Falco



Ganondorf



Link from Wind Waker (aka Toon Link)



The Character Select Screen



More updates as we get them! Thanks to the dozens of tipsters who sent these in.

