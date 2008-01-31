The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Super Smash Bros. Brawl Line Madness

YUK_4926.jpg For those living under rocks, Super Smash Bros. Brawl went on sale today. (Devil May Cry 4, too!) Not all stores in Japan were doing pre-reserves. Know what that means? LINES. In front of the Akihabara Yodobashi Camera, there were a hundred people lined up by 9:00am. The line grew to something like 500 people an hour later. Meanwhile, at the Yodobashi Camera, the first in line got there at midnight. By 6:00am, the line grew to thirty people and mushroomed to 300 people by 9:00am.

I rolled up to the Yodobashi Camera in Osaka's Umeda and picked up a copy easily. There was a line of people and most seemed to be picking up SSBB. There appeared to be lots of copies available — Yodobashi is a big store, so that's expected. Wouldn't be surprised if they sold out by the end of the day or sometime tomorrow. We're hearing chatter that many smaller stores are totally sold out and that it's harder to secure a copy in Tokyo.
Yodobashi Camera Shinjuku
Yodobashi Camera Akiba [Famitsu]

