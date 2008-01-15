Super Smash Bros. Brawl Officially Delayed

What a way to start off 2008. Today, Nintendo announced that eagerly awaited Wii title Super Smash Bros. Brawl will be delayed until March 9th for North America and January 31st for Japan. The game was originally slated for a January 24th Japanese release and a February 10th North American one. Shouldn't be a surprise! This comes after rumblings we reported that retailers were beginning to move back pre-orders for the game. On the game's official US website, a note reads:

Due to delays in the completion of Super Smash Bros. Brawl, we've had to change the release date of the game to Sunday, March 9th. I deeply apologise to the people who have looked forward to playing the game for so long and ask that you hold on just a little longer. Thank you for your patience.

Sources close to the company tell Kotaku that the game needs more polish. Too much dojo-ing and not enough developing, we guess. So please, no more blogging until this game is done, m'kay?