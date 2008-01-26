Super Smash Bros. Brawl Storyline Penned By Final Fantasy VII Writer

In the latest "Iwata Asks" column, Super Smash Bros. Brawl lead Masahiro Sakurai tells the Nintendo president more about the game's single player storyline. He also reveals that the man behind the "Subspace Emissary" plot is none other than Kazushige Nojima, scenario writer for Final Fantasy VII. Nojima, also responsible for the scenarios behind games such as Kingdom Hearts and Final Fantasy X, didn't exactly have the deepest plot in mind when Sakurai approached him about the project.

Nojima's story, if you can call it that, went like this, says Sakurai "Some of the characters are on a bus on the way to the stadium. Samus is there. Donkey Kong is there and Snake is watching the bus from afar." Yeah. Two buses. That's why Nojima gets paid the big bucks, folks.

Fortunately, that idea has since changed to something with a more serious tone. More laughter filled interviewing awaits you.

