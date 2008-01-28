Super Smash Bros. Brawl: Subspace Emissary Montage



In this latest clip fro the much delayed Super Smash Bros. Brawl, we get to see some new footage from the extended "Subspace Emissary" story mode. As we reported yesterday, the storyline was written by Kingdom Hearts and Final Fantasy VII scribe Kazushige Nojima. I'm not entirely sure how necessary a storyline is for this kind of game, but anything that extends the single player experience of a brawler in an interesting way is always welcome.