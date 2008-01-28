Super Smash Bros. Demo Booth Video Marathon

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

super_smash_bros_brawl_wii_07.jpg If you just can't get enough of Super Smash Bros. footage, this is definitely the post for you. An SSBB fan in Japan has taken a video camera to his local gaming concern and started filming random battles between players on their SSBB demo station. Currently he has sixteen clips uploaded to YouTube and is updating them regularly for your viewing pleasure. He seems to be uploading them pretty quickly so by the time you read this there are likely to be a few more. Hopefully these demo stations will arrive in the states soon so we can experience it ourselves instead of enjoying it vicariously through overseas shaky cam footage.

