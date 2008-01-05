Take A Stroll Through Portal's User-Generated Maps

For a game that's captured the internet's heart, we don't hear much about Portal as a game. You know, the parts you play, rather than the tired cake jokes and endless hand-crafted companion cubes we've been subjected, and subject you, to. Which is why it's a pleasant diversion from my regular Saturday morning routine of strong coffee and bad music videos to check out PC Zone's guide to Portal's best - and worst - user-created maps. Proof, if ever was needed, as to how smart the kids who put the real maps together are. Portal Maps Investigated [CVG]