Take A Stroll Through Portal's User-Generated Maps

shewatchingyou.jpgFor a game that's captured the internet's heart, we don't hear much about Portal as a game. You know, the parts you play, rather than the tired cake jokes and endless hand-crafted companion cubes we've been subjected, and subject you, to. Which is why it's a pleasant diversion from my regular Saturday morning routine of strong coffee and bad music videos to check out PC Zone's guide to Portal's best - and worst - user-created maps. Proof, if ever was needed, as to how smart the kids who put the real maps together are. Portal Maps Investigated [CVG]

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

